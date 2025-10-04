Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel and Byculla on October 4–5 – Details Inside

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway has announced a special night block between Parel and Byculla stations to carry out track upgrades this weekend. The block will take place on the night of October 4–5. The work involves converting DSS point number 127A at Byculla from a 52 kg section to a 60 kg section. The block will affect the UP fast line between Parel (excluding) and Byculla (including) from 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on October 5 (same night).

Certain trains will be short-terminated at Dadar. Passengers are requested to plan their journey… pic.twitter.com/Bjvuw12Scn — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 3, 2025

Two long-distance trains will be affected. Train no 11020 (Bhubaneshwar - CSMT Konark Express) & Train No 12810 Howrah-CSMT Express will be Short Terminated at Dadar station.

Central Railway said late-running mail and express trains, special trains if any, or trains notified at a later date will be regulated or short-terminated as per operational requirements, or they may arrive late at the destination.

Central Railway appealed to passengers to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience.