Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Night Block on Harbour Line From August 5 to 9; Check Timings

Commuters travelling in the Harbour line of Mumbai's suburban trains will face disruptions in services this week, starting from August 5, 2025, until August 9, 2025, as Central Railway (CR) announced a special night block for scheduled signal work at Vashi station. According to the CR, the block will be enforced every night to commission a new Electronic Interlocking (EI) system.

According to the release issued by CR, trains on the Harbour line will be suspended from 10.45 pm to 3.45 am on both UP and DOWN tracks on the majorly busy stretches of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel and from Harbour to Western line trains from CSMT to Bandra.

Several trains on this line will be short-terminated, short-originated, or cancelled during the night block on the Harbour line. Belapur–CSMT locals departing at 8.54 pm will run until Vashi station. The Belapur–CSMT 9.16 pm and Bandra–CSMT local trains will be short-terminated at Vadala Road station, while Panvel–Vashi locals at 10.50 pm and 11.32 pm will be short-terminated at Nerul.

In the early hours of the morning, Panvel local services that depart to CSMT at 4.52 am and 50.30 am and also from Vadala Road at 5.06 am and 5.52 am will originate from Nerul instead. A Western line-bound train to Goregaon at 5.10 am will begin from Vadala Road. From August 7 and August 8 and from August 8 and August 9, only the 5.10 am Goregaon train from CSMT will short-originate from Vadala Road railway station.

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 5, 2025

Working of Suburban Trains During the Block Period:

Short Termination of UP Suburban Trains

Belapur-CSMT local departing Belapur at 20.54 hrs will be short-terminated at Vashi.

Belapur-CSMT local departing Belapur at 21.16 hrs will be short terminated at Vadala Road.

Bandra-CSMT local departing Bandra at 22.00 hrs will be short.

Short Termination of DOWN Suburban Trains

Local for Panvel departing Vadala Road at 05.06 hrs, & 05.52 hrs will originate from Nerul.

Local for Panvel departing CSMT at 04.52 hrs, & 05.30 hrs will short originate from Nerul.

Local for Goregaon departing CSMT at 05.10 hrs will be short.