Mumbai Local Train Update: CR Cancels 930 Locals from May 31 to June 2 For Platform Works at Thane and CSMT

Mumbai's commuters will face substantial disruptions as the Central Railway's Mumbai division embarks on vital infrastructure projects. A 63-hour block to widen Platform 5/6 at Thane and a 36-hour special block for non-interlocking works to extend Platform 10/11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will result in the cancellation of 930 suburban train services.

Scheduled from 12:30 am on May 31 to 3:30 pm on June 2, the Thane block will affect various lines, including UP and DOWN Slow Lines and Fast Lines. Similarly, the CSMT block, set from 12:30 am on June 1 to 12:30 pm on June 2, will disrupt services between CSMT and Byculla and CSMT-Vadala Rd, impacting Harbour lines and Slow and Fast Lines.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: CR Announces 63-Hour Block from May 30, Railways Urge Commuters to Work From Home

Officials from Central Railway Mumbai division anticipate canceling 930 suburban train services and short-terminating 444 services during the block period. To minimize inconvenience, CR officials urge establishments to allow employees to work from home and advise commuters to avoid travel unless necessary.

Using modern technology, the platform-widening work at Thane will be completed in just two-and-a-half days instead of six months, involving the construction of a modular platform using pre-cast blocks. Special wagon trains have been deployed for transporting these blocks, fabricated at Mulund near the goods' shed.

The CSMT platform extension aims to accommodate 24-coach trains, benefiting intercity travelers between Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. The non-interlocking work for Phase 1 of the platform extension involves disconnecting points, signals, and other signaling devices.