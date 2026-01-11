Mumbai Local Train Update: First Closed-Door Non-AC Local Likely on CSMT–Kalyan Route

Central Railway is preparing to roll out Mumbai’s first non-AC local train equipped with automatic closed doors, marking a significant safety shift in the suburban network. The decision follows the tragic Mumbra incident in June 2025, where five commuters lost their lives and eight others were injured after falling from overcrowded trains during peak hours. The accident once again highlighted the dangers of travelling near open doors, a long-accepted but risky practice for daily commuters. According to a report by News18, the Railway Board subsequently decided to install automatic doors in all upcoming non-AC suburban trains.

For decades, standing at open doors has been seen as an unavoidable part of Mumbai’s local train culture, especially during rush hours. Many commuters have described it as a “routine risk” of city life, as previously reported by Mumbai Mirror and cited by News18. However, the Mumbra tragedy prompted a major rethink of this system. Railway authorities announced that new non-AC local trains would move away from the traditional open-door design. This change aims to improve passenger safety without converting the trains into fully air-conditioned services, thereby keeping them affordable for the masses.

Recently, photographs of Mumbai’s first non-AC local train fitted with automatic closed doors have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention. The images, accessed by News18, show compartments featuring metro-style automatic doors, a first for non-AC locals on the suburban network. These doors are designed to remain closed while the train is in motion and open only at stations. The visuals have sparked discussions among commuters and transport experts, as the system represents a major departure from the long-standing design of Mumbai’s non-AC local trains.

As reported by News18 citing Mumbai Mirror, the first such train is expected to operate on the CSMT–Kalyan route during peak hours. A senior Central Railway official stated that the rake has already been prepared and will be introduced on the Central line after extensive trials and safety checks. The official added that passenger safety is the primary focus, and the train will only enter regular service once all technical and operational standards are met, ensuring it can handle heavy rush-hour crowds effectively.

Railway officials further explained that preparatory work for the project began in September, roughly three months after the Mumbra accident. Trial runs were conducted at the Kurla Carshed in the presence of the then Central Railway General Manager, Dharam Veer Meena. By October, the Railways confirmed that a prototype was ready for pilot operations. According to News18, the CSMT–Kalyan corridor is one of the key routes being evaluated for the initial rollout, with plans to replace existing rakes with closed-door non-AC trains on this stretch.

The emergence of closed-door non-AC locals has triggered mixed reactions among commuters. While many welcomed the move as a safety upgrade, others voiced concerns about possible suffocation inside crowded coaches. Responding to these fears, railway officials told Mumbai Mirror, as reported by News18, that ventilation would not be compromised. The non-AC coaches will be fully interconnected, similar to AC locals, allowing airflow and passenger movement throughout the train. No launch date or ticket price revision has been announced so far.