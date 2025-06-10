Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Disrupted Due to Technical Snag

Mumbai Local train services on the Harbour railway line were completely disrupted due to a technical glitch on Tuesday morning, June 10. As per the information, trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel, in both up and down directions, have been suspended. Trains have also been halted at Nerul station. Several trains between Belapur and Seawoods stations have been stopped, causing significant inconvenience to early commuters and office goers.

As train services were abruptly halted during peak hours, large crowds gathered at various stations. At some places, passengers expressed their anger. Some trains that had departed from Panvel were stopped between Belapur and Seawoods stations. The disruption has affected not only the Harbour line but also the Trans-Harbour line.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Accident: Activist Urges Railway Minister to Revive Rs 21,000 Crore Suburban Rail Overhaul.

Earlier on Monday (June 9), an accident took place between Diva and Mumbra stations on the Central Railway. Passengers travelling while hanging from train doors fell onto the tracks after a jolt, resulting in four fatalities. Following this incident, the railway administration has decided to introduce automatic door-closing systems in new trains.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Train services on the Harbour Line were disrupted for nearly an hour due to a technical glitch in the signaling system near Nerul around 8:37 AM. The issue was resolved by 9 AM, and services have since resumed, easing passenger congestion at stations pic.twitter.com/w2QPZIaATz — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows commuters getting off the train and starting to walk on the track as a local train has halted between the stations. As per the news agency IANS, train services on the Harbour Line were disrupted for nearly an hour around 8:37 AM due to a technical glitch in the signaling system near Nerul. The issue was resolved by 9 AM, and services have since resumed.

The Central Railway (CR) of the Mumbai division informed that services are now resumed after a halt due to a technical failure.

Due to a Minor Technical Failure, services on the Harbour & Trans Harbour line were disrupted for some time.

The same have now been resumed from 08:47 am Inconvenience caused is regretted. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 10, 2025

"Due to a Minor Technical Failure, services on the Harbour & Trans Harbour line were disrupted for some time.The same have now been resumed from 08:47 am. Inconvenience caused is regretted," CR said in a post on X.