Mumbai Local Train Update: Multiple Services Cancelled On Western Line Today Morning Due to Waterlogging

Western Railway (WR) informed that multiple local train services on the Western line were cancelled on Wednesday morning, August 20, due to waterlogging on the tracks due to overnight heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning until 10 am today, expecting heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Pune.

List of Local Trains Cancelled

🚨 #TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨



Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025.



Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 20, 2025

A part from local trains, long distance express trains has been cancelled or terminated and short-originated. Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Express have been short-originated at Kaman Road station and cancel between Bandra Terminus and Kaman Road station.

Train No. 10116 (Madgaon - Bandra Terminus) JCO 19/08/2025 SHORT TERMINATED at Kaman Road (KARD). CANCELLED between Kaman Road (KARD) to Bandra Terminus (BDTS).

Also Read | School Holiday in Maharashtra Today: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Thane, Panvel and Navi Mumbai on August 20 Amid Rain Alert.

Train No. 10115 (Bandra Terminus - Madgaon) JCO 20/08/2025. SHORT ORIGINATING from Kaman Road (KARD). CANCELLED between Bandra Terminus (BDTS) to Kaman Road (KARD).

As many as 400 people were rescued from Mithi river region on Tuesday. According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department data, six died in rain related incident in past 24 hours in the state. Five other reported to be missing in the Nanded district as cloudburst-like situation arises in state.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with 6 teams of SDRF. SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 dead and 3 injured in Mumbai, and 4 dead and 5 missing in Nanded.

Meanwhile, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), train services on Central Railway, Western Railway, and Harbour Railway along with 'BEST' are operating smoothly. BMC said its team are working on the ground as continuous rain hampered city.

🌧️बृहन्मुंबई (मुंबई शहर व उपनगरे) क्षेत्रात मागील दोन दिवसांत अतिमुसळधार पाऊस कोसळला आहे. तसेच, बुधवार, दिनांक २० ऑगस्ट २०२५ च्या मध्यरात्रीपासून संततधार पाऊस सुरु आहे.



🚃सद्यपरिस्थितीत मुंबईतील जनजीवन सामान्य आहे. मध्य रेल्वे, पश्चिम रेल्वे आणि हार्बर रेल्वेसेवेसह 'बेस्ट'… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 20, 2025

The civic body said its systems are on high alert to implement all necessary measures in case of an emergency and argued citizens not to believe in any rumours in surroundings and called on 1916 in case of emergency.