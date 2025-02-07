Mumbai Local Train Update: New Design to Improve Comfort and Air Quality, Coming Soon for Passengers

Mumbaikars will soon have a new local train designed for better convenience, while retaining its core features. The railway administration is optimistic that the upgraded service will reduce time gaps between trains, bringing major improvements to the Mumbai suburban rail network.

In response to the growing population, changes will be made to the local train design. With trains often overcrowded, efforts will focus on improving air circulation for passengers. The new coach design will be more open, providing additional space compared to the current EMU locals. Additionally, the ventilation system in the coaches will be upgraded for better comfort.

Efforts are underway to enhance real-time passenger systems, automatic doors, and ventilation in local trains. The railway plans to reduce the gap between trains to alleviate platform overcrowding. Currently, the gap is 180 seconds, but it aims to shorten this to 120 seconds, or two minutes. This change will increase the frequency of local trains, making it easier to manage crowds during peak hours.

The new trains will feature a VB (Ventilation Based) system to enhance air quality and passenger health. The advanced ventilation system will filter the air, providing bacteria-free oxygen. With a 99.99% bacteria-free oxygen system, the new local trains aim to reduce contaminants and bacteria, improving safety, especially during crowded or long journeys. This upgrade is crucial for the well-being of daily commuters.

