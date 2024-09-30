Mumbai Local Train Update: Over 175 Services Likely to Be Cancelled as Speed Limits Reduced to 30 km/h for WR's Sixth Line Project Until October 4

Western Railway is cancelling over 175 train services on its western line this week due to the addition of a sixth line. Local trains will operate at a reduced speed of 30 km/h between Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon and Malad across all four lines until October 4. The number of cancellations is expected to gradually decrease as speed limits are raised.

According to a report of FPJ, "As a result, around 150 to 175 suburban trains will be cancelled, leading to significant inconvenience for daily commuters. Additionally, all four fast local services from Goregaon will remain suspended due to the unavailability of the Goregaon loop line. This situation is anticipated to improve gradually, with services expected to return to normal by October 4, except during specific block durations," said an official.

The project necessitates a total of 128.38 hours of operational blocks, of which only 43.30 hours are left. A major 10-hour block is planned for the upcoming weekend, further disrupting train schedules. Furthermore, a four-hour block from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM is scheduled for the night of September 30 to October 1. During this block, train services will only be available between Churchgate and Andheri and from Virar to Borivali, resulting in no service on the Andheri to Borivali stretch.

On Monday, the last local train to Virar will depart from Churchgate at 11:27 PM, arriving in Virar at 01:15 AM. The last local train to Andheri will leave Churchgate at 01:00 AM. Similarly, the last local train from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 11:30 PM, and the final Borivali to Churchgate local will leave Borivali at 12:10 AM, arriving at Churchgate at 01:15 AM. Additionally, the last Goregaon to CSMT local train will depart Goregaon at 12:07 AM, arriving at CSMT at 01:02 AM. On October 1st, an extra local train from Virar to Borivali will run, departing Virar at 03:25 AM and arriving in Borivali at 04:00 AM.