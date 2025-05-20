Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted in Central Line After Bull Hit by Train on Mumbra-Kalwa Route

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 20, 2025 12:12 IST2025-05-20T12:11:21+5:302025-05-20T12:12:44+5:30

A bull was hit and killed instantly by a fast local train on the down fast line between Mumbra ...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted in Central Line After Bull Hit by Train on Mumbra-Kalwa Route | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted in Central Line After Bull Hit by Train on Mumbra-Kalwa Route

Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted in Central Line After Bull Hit by Train on Mumbra-Kalwa Route

A bull was hit and killed instantly by a fast local train on the down fast line between Mumbra and Kalwa railway stations on Tuesday morning, May 20, around 10:30 am, due to which the service on the Central line has been disrupted during peak hours, which frustrates early commuters and office goers.

All fast trains from Thane towards Kalyan are being diverted to the down slow line, resulting in uncertain delays. The animal’s body got stuck in the train's wheels, disrupting traffic on the route, and the affected line has been temporarily closed. 

Also Read | Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rainfall Alert in City Till May 25; Orange Alert for Thane, Pune and Other Districts.

Railway police stated that the animal carcass has been removed, and efforts are underway to resume regular train operations. As per the information, no services are running on the fast line beyond Kalwa. The train has been halted for an hour at Retibunder near Proposed Parsik Station.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user in a post said, "When will clear the fast track between Thane and kalyan. I'm travelling towards Ambernath, now stopped between stations (Kalwa and Mumbra) for more than one hour."

Another user said that the train has not moved in the last 40 minutes. "9.58 Ambernath Fast local from Thane Stuck between Kalwa-Mumbra. No movement since 40 minutes," he added.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Local Train UpdateMumbai Local Train AccidentMumbai Local TrainsCentral LineMumbraKalwaKalyan