Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Between CSMT and Thane Resume After Brief Disruption Amid Rains

Mumbai Local Train News: Suburban train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane resumed at 7.28 pm on Tuesday after being suspended due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and low visibility at several locations. The first train to Thane departed CSMT at 7.28 pm.

Earlier, services on the Main line between CSMT and Thane were suspended from 11.25 am on up fast and 11.40 am on down fast lines. Harbour line services between CSMT and Mankhurd were suspended from 11.20 am.

Services between Thane and Kasara/Karjat on the Main line, Panvel and Mankhurd on the Harbour line, and Thane and Vashi on the Trans-Harbour line continued to run. Trains on the Nerul/Belapur and Uran routes were also operating.

Services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon, which were suspended from 11.20 am, resumed at 1.30 pm.

Help desks have been set up at CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan, Wadala Road, Vashi, and Panvel stations.

Shri Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, along with senior officers and department heads, monitored the situation from the control room.