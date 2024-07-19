Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Central Line Running 15 to 20 Minutes Late Due to Waterlogging

Local train services on Central Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Dombivli are running 15 to 20 minutes late due to waterlogging at several places due heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, July 19.

According to passengers' information, several trains are late at Dombivli Railway Station, causing a massive crowd at the platform. Frustrated commuters took the M-Indicator app to complain about delays of Mumbai local trains during weekdays.

However there are no official reports from Central Railway about the late or delays in local train services. It is learned that the waterlogging is reported between tracks near Chunabhatti Railway station.

Earlier on Friday, Western Railway said trains from and to Porbandar Railway Station in Gujarat have been affected due to waterlogging amid heavy rains.

Rescheduled Trains

Train No. 19119 Gandhinagar Capital-Veraval Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital Station at 11:30 hrs instead of its scheduled time of 10:30 hrs on 19.07.2024.

#WRUpdates



Due to the waterlogging in the Porbandar - Kanalus Section, Bhavnagar Division



Train No. 19269 Porbandar - Muzaffarpur Exp of 19.07.2024 has been rescheduled to depart ex Porbandar at 22.35 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 19.35 hrs@RailMinIndia@DRM_BVP — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 19, 2024

Short Terminate/Short Originate/Partially Canceled Trains

1. Train No. 19571 Rajkot-Porbandar Express will be short-terminated at Jetalsar station on 19.07.2024. This train will remain partially cancelled between Jetalsar and Porbandar.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Thane and Palghar Areas, Heavy Rainfall To Hit City During Weekend.

2. Train No. 19572 Porbandar-Rajkot Express will terminate at Jetalsar instead of Porbandar on 19.07.2024. This train will remain partially cancelled between Porbandar and Jetalsar.

3. Train No. 20938 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar Express will be short-terminated at Bhanwad station on 19.07.2024.

4. Train No. 12949 Porbandar-Santragachi Superfast train will run from Rajkot instead of Porbandar on 19.07.2024. This train will remain partially cancelled between Porbandar and Rajkot.

The Indian Railways administration have shifted About 250 passengers from Bhanvad to Porbandar through buses with the help of local administration. Also, arrangements for tea and snacks are being made by WR for the passengers stranded at the station.