Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Kalyan-Kasara Line Affected After Boulder Collapse Between Atgaon and Asangaon Stations - Details Inside

Train services on the Kalyan-Kasara section have been disrupted following a boulder collapse between Atgaon and Asangaon stations. The up line towards Kasara has been affected, while the down line is operating normally.

Central Railway officials have confirmed that work to remove the debris is currently underway. All possible efforts are being made to restore the affected services as quickly as possible.

"Boulder has fallen between ATGAON & ASANGAON station, hence up the line between KASARA & KALYAN has been affected. Work is in progress, and all possible efforts are being made to restore the service as soon as possible" the Divisional Railway Manager of CR's Mumbai division wrote on X at 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

The following trains have been affected:

22224 - Sainagar Shirdi to CSMT Vande Bharat Express 11072 - Ballia to LTT Kamayani Express 12108 - Sitapur to LTT Express

Passengers are advised to check for updates and alternative travel arrangements.