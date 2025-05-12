Mumbai Local Train Update: Services to Run on Holiday Schedule on Buddha Purnima 2025, Some Trains Likely to Be Suspended or Short-Terminated

Mumbai local train services will operate on Monday, May 12, on a holiday schedule similar to Sunday's Mega block. Due to Buddha Purnima 2025, commuters may face train delays, cancellations, or reschedules. Travellers are advised to check updates before planning their journeys. All suburban and mainline trains will follow the Sunday/holiday timetable, which typically means reduced frequency of local trains on both the Up and Down lines on Monday.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is the most important festival for Buddhists. It marks Gautama Buddha's birth and death (Parinirvana). Observed on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakha (April-May), this sacred occasion is celebrated by Buddhists in India.

Meanwhile, Western Railway scheduled a block on May 13 for rebuilding Bridge number 968, which involves launching and de-launching girders between Mahesana and Jagudan stations on the Palanpur-Ahmedabad section.

Due to this work, several trains will be affected as follows:

#WRUpdates



WR will undertake a block on 13.05.2025 due to the rebuilding of Bridge No. 968, involving the launching and de-launching of girders between Mahesana and Jagudan stations on the Palanpur – Ahmedabad section. A few trains will be affected



Trains Fully Cancelled:

Trains Fully Cancelled:

Train No. 79431/79432 Sabarmati–Mahesana–Sabarmati DEMU of 13.05.2025

Train No. 79433/79434 Sabarmati–Patan–Sabarmati DEMU of 13.05.2025

Train No. 79435/79436 Sabarmati–Patan–Sabarmati DEMU of 13.05.2025

Train Rescheduled:

Train No. 22548 Sabarmati–Gwalior SF Express of 13.05.2025 will depart from Sabarmati with a delay of 1 hour.

Trains Regulated:

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central–Delhi SF Special of 13.05.2025 will be regulated for 1 hour between Ahmedabad and Mahesana.

Train No. 11089 Jodhpur–Pune Express of 13.05.2025 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Mahesana.

Train No. 20485 Jodhpur–Sabarmati SF Express of 13.05.2025 will be regulated for 20 minutes at Mahesana.