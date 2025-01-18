Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Services on Central and Western Lines for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 on January 19; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: Special local train services will be operated on both the Central and Western Railway lines on Sunday, January 19, 2025, to support the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025. These services aim to assist participants and spectators attending the event.

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division will run three additional slow EMU services, which are:

Special 1: Departs from Virar at 2:15 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 3:55 a.m.

Departs from Borivali at 3:05 a.m. and arrives at Churchgate at 4:13 a.m. Special 3: Departs from Churchgate at 3:00 a.m. and arrives at Bandra at 3:34 a.m.

These trains will halt at all stations along the route.

On the Central Railway side, two special suburban trains will operate as follows:

Special 1: Departs from Kalyan at 3:00 a.m. and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4:30 a.m. via the main line.

Both of these trains will stop at all intermediate stations.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 19, 2025, marking its 20th edition. Runners will participate in various categories, including the Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), Open 10K, Dream Run (5.9 km), Senior Citizens' Run (4.2 km), and Champions with Disability (1.3 km).

The marathon will begin outside CSMT and pass several iconic landmarks of Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Commuters and participants are encouraged to plan their travel in advance to ensure smooth connectivity on the event day.

