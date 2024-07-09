Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains On Central, Harbour Line Running Few Minutes Late Due to Waterlogging on Tracks

According to the Central Railway CPRO, the Harbour line track was operationalised at 4.30 am on Tuesday after the water receded. Main Line, both fast and slow locals, are running 2-3 minutes behind schedule due to waterlogging on tracks at Vadala Road Railway Station.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogged railway tracks witnessed at Wadala Station in Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city.



Harbor line services are running a few minutes late.

As per the details, waterlogging has been reported on railway tracks at few places on Central line too. After heavy rainfall waterlogging was reported on tracks between Kural and Mankhurd stations on Tuesday, July 9.

📢In view of tomorrow's forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai & Thane Districts, passengers are requested to refrain from travelling unless unavoidable. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 8, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Central Railway instructed commuters to avoid travelling as the weather department issued a heavy rain forecast in the Mumbai & Thane Districts. "In view of tomorrow's forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai & Thane Districts, passengers are requested to refrain from travelling unless unavoidable," a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter)

Meanwhile, the water on the tracks has been removed, and the local services on all three routes are running normal, as informed by the Railways. However, Central Railway trains are running 15 to 20 minutes late. Instructions in this regard are being given from Kalyan railway station, and a huge crowd of passengers at Kalyan railway station was seen in the wee hours on Tuesday.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts due to the heavy rains forecast on Tuesday. All the examinations to be held today (July 9, 2024) at Mumbai University have also been postponed. The Mumbai University administration has informed that the new dates will be announced soon.