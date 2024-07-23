Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Towards CSMT Running 15 to 20 Minutes Late Amid Rains

Mumbai and its suburbs are receiving continuous rainfall, which has caused waterlogging in many parts of the city and suburbs. This has impacted local train services on a Central line. Due to incessant rainfall, local trains are running 15 to 20 minutes late from Kalyan Station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and also from Ambernath towards CSMT.

The city is set to experience another day of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of moderate to heavy rain with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Mumbai is expected to face gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph. A high tide of 4.69 meters is predicted at 1:29 PM today, followed by a low tide of 1.31 meters at 7:38 PM.

Mumbai Local Train Running Behind the Schedule

Between 8:00 AM on July 22 and 8:00 AM on July 23, the Maharashtra Capital recorded an average rainfall of 59 mm, with the eastern and western suburbs receiving 51 mm and 43 mm, respectively. The Mithi River level has risen to 1.27 meters.