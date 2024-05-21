Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 20 Minutes Late on Central Line Due to Technical Glitch

The Central Railway trains were late on Tuesday, May 21, due to a technical glitch. Local trains from Titwala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are currently running 20 minutes behind schedule.

Due to this disruption, overcrowding at major stations like Shahad, Kalyan and Dombivli was seen during the office hours. Office-goers are advised to check alternatives for commuting if possible.

Trains Running Late on Central Line

However, Central Railway officials are yet to comment on the estimated time for restoration of normal services.