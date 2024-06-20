Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running As Usual Amid Orange By IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai till Friday, June 21. The IMD said weather conditions are reported to be cloudy, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain during the day. Notably, local train services along the Western Line, Central Line and Harbour Line are functioning as usual.

The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over Mumbai suburban areas during the next three hours. On Thursday, Mumbai and its adjoining districts may record moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, and starting Friday, the intensity of rains may recede," Sushma Nair said.Mumbai experienced an early arrival of rains, followed by a decrease in the intensity of showers. But the rainfall began to intensify again earlier this week. The IMD had earlier predicted excess of rainfall for the year in its long-range forecast