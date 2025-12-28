Mumbai Local Train Update: Weekend Maintenance at Borivali Station to Disrupt Fast and Suburban Services Till December 29

Weekend maintenance activity on Western Railway will cause the shutdown of platforms 8 and 9 at Borivali station until December 29, leading to disruption of several train services. The work is part of a planned infrastructure upgrade and will directly affect one of the busiest stations on the suburban network. Borivali handles a high volume of daily commuters, particularly those using fast-line services. With platform access restricted, passengers are expected to face changes in train halts, cancellations, and altered routes. Railway officials have indicated that these temporary measures are necessary to facilitate essential signalling work aimed at improving long-term safety and operational efficiency on the route.

A non-interlocking block has been scheduled during the early morning hours of December 27 and 28, between 1 am and 7 am, to enable the commissioning of an electronic interlocking panel. This work will be carried out on both the Up and Down fast lines at Borivali. Officials explained that the installation of the new system is a crucial step towards modernising train operations on this congested stretch of the Western Railway suburban corridor. The upgrade is also linked to ongoing work to add an additional sixth line, which is expected to ease congestion and improve train movement once completed.

Due to the block and associated work, some Up-direction mail and express trains will not halt at Borivali during the affected period. Railway authorities confirmed that the fifth line will also be impacted, resulting in the cancellation of several suburban local services. In addition to cancellations, certain Borivali and Andheri local trains will be short-terminated at Goregaon on the Harbour line instead of operating along their full scheduled routes. These changes are expected to inconvenience daily commuters who rely on direct services for their regular travel.

Railway officials have advised passengers to remain alert and plan their journeys carefully during the affected days. Commuters, especially those who depend on fast-line trains using platforms 8 and 9, have been urged to check updated timetables and listen to station announcements before starting their journey. Authorities have also recommended allowing extra travel time, particularly during peak hours, to account for delays and service adjustments caused by the maintenance work.