Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Between Churchgate, Borivali and Virar Running Late During Peak Hours

Mumbai local train traffic was disrupted on the Western Line during the peak hours of Wednesday, July 23, as services between Churchgate, Borivali and Virar were running behind schedule. According to Sakal news, cracks have occurred in the railway tracks between Malad and Kandivali local railway stations. The damage to the tracks was reported at around 7.45 am, due to which several trains have been cancelled and short-terminated, as per the report. However, there is no official confirmation from the Western Railway or Central Railway until now regarding the incident of cracks in railway tracks.

Early morning commuters and office goers were frustrated due to the delay and cancellation of local trains in the Western Line. A huge rush was reported at the stations between Borivali and Churchgate. However, the railway administration is working to resolve the issue. A huge crowd was seen at Virar, Borivali, Kandivali, and Malad stations.

Late on Tuesday, a landslide occurred near Kasara station, resulting in the delay of local and express trains. The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm, resulting in injury to a commuter standing at the footboard of the train. The landslide occurred due to consistent territorial rainfall.

Central Railway confirmed the incident and said one passenger, who was standing near the footboard, was injured and promptly given first aid.