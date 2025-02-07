Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 13-Hour Jumbo Mega Block Between Grant Road and Mumbai Central on February 8-9; Check Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway has announced a 13-hour jumbo mega block on the tracks between Mumbai Central and Grant Road stations for the replacement of the steel girder at Bridge No. 5. The block will take place from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday on both up and down fast tracks.

The bridge, built in 1862 near Mumbai Central Station, has steel girders which will now be replaced by reinforced cement concrete (RCC) girders. Steel girders were initially installed in 1964. The replacement will include 24 RCC slabs, each 12 meters long, across all five tracks in the area.

This replacement project is part of an ongoing effort to replace steel girders on over 100-year-old bridges on the Western Railway. Additional bridges, including those at Andheri (Bridge No. 40), Khare Subway (Bridge No. 31), and Borivali (Bridge No. 61), are also scheduled for similar upgrades by the end of 2025.

Impact on Train Services

The block will impact train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on the fast tracks from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday. During the block, local trains on the fast track will be diverted to the slow track. Some trains will be canceled, and others will be short terminated at Dadar and Bandra stations.

As a result, 31 suburban services will be canceled on Saturday, and 72 services will be canceled on Sunday.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.