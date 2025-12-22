Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 30-Day Block on Kandivali–Borivali Section; Check Details

The Western Railway has announced a 30-day block between Kandivali and Borivali railway stations from December 20, 2025, in view of the sixth line work. During this block period, some trains will be short-originated or terminated, regulated and rescheduled. Some trains will skip their scheduled halt at Borivali station.

A sixth line, which is likely to be completed by late January 2026, will help suburban trains operate smoothly as mail express trains will no longer use the local track between Bandra and Borivali.

The 5th railway line between Bandra Terminus and Borivali is already commissioned, while the 6th line was commissioned up to Goregaon station in November 2022 and will be extended to Borivali as the stretch already reached Kandivali in 2023. The sixth line will be operational between Bandra Terminus and Kandivali, which will handle around 20 mail and express trains every day.

The special night block began from the night of December 20 and 21, 2025, until January 18, 202,6, from 11 pm to 4.30 am. As per details shared, from December 21 to December 25, 2025 total of 94 trains will be affected, 47 Up trains and 47 Down trains, while on December 26, 2025 total total 87 trains will be impacted, out of which 41 Up trains and 47 Down trains.

To carry out the work in connection with the 6th line on Kandivali and Borivali section, a Block of 30 days will be undertaken from the night of 20th/21st December, 2025 and will continue up to 18th January, 2026.



According to a release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, the work involves track slewing and insertion and removal of multiple crossovers at Kandivali and Borivali. Major works of the engineering, signalling and overhead equipment will be carried out, which will impact train operations. Consequently, some suburban, passenger and Mail/Express trains will be affected.

Vineet further added that the 5th line will remain suspended for passenger train operations, and speed restrictions will be imposed on other lines. All trains working on the 5th line i.e Mail/Express and Suburban trains, will be operated on the Fast line between Andheri/Goregaon and Borivali.