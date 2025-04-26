Mumbai Local Train Update Today: Western Railway (WR) has announced a 35-hour mega block on its suburban line for re-girdering work on a bridge between Kandivali and Borivali, Mumbai. The block will start at 1 PM on Saturday April 26 and continue till midnight of Sunday April 27 and Monday April 28. The work includes replacing old girders on the fifth line the Kandivali Carshed line and the yard line on the eastern side. The upgrade is part of efforts to increase rail capacity and support the future expansion of services. During the block period, suburban train services will face a major disruption.

Due to the regirdering work of Bridge No. 61 between Kandivali and Borivali stations, WR will undertake a major block of 35 hrs from 13:00 hrs of 26th April, 2025 (Saturday) to 00:00 hrs of 27th/28th April, 2025 (Sunday/Monday) on the 5th line, the Carshed line & Kandivali… pic.twitter.com/CAPPEM4TsK — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 25, 2025

A total of 163 suburban trains have been cancelled to accommodate the work. Of these, 73 services are cancelled on April 26 and 90 on April 27.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 35-Hour Mega Block Between Kandivali and Borivali on April 26–27 – Details Inside

Although the 5th line will be affected, the main Slow and Fast lines will continue to run as usual. Mail and Express trains that normally use the 5th line will be diverted to the Fast line. Western Railway said four long-distance trains will also be affected. Some will be short-terminated or start from alternate stations such as Vasai Road and Bhayandar instead of their usual terminals.

The block will impact thousands of daily commuters in areas between Borivali and Kandivali. Western Railway officials have advised passengers to check updated train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.