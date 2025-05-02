Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Mega Block Between Mumbai Central and Mahim on May 3–4

Western line will conduct Jumbo mega block of four hours on UP and Down Fast lines. This mega block will begin at 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs. between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 03rd/04th May, 2025.

During the block period, Fast line trains will be run on Slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate station, Says Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek.

Also Read: Mumbai Accident: 35-Year-Old Man Loses Hand After Being Run Over by BEST Bus in Andheri



Detailed information to this effect is available in concerned Station Master’s office. Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 04th May, 2025.