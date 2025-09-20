Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Vasai and Virar; Check Details

Mumbai Local Jumbo Block: The Western Railway (WR) division of Mumbai local train has announced a special night block over the weekend between the night of Saturday (September 20) and Sunday (September 21). The block will be imposed between Vasai Road and Virar railway stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

A special night block of four hours will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar local station from 12.05 am to 4.15 am. According to the release, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, said that the jumbo block of 4 hours will be imposed on all slow lines. Suburban trains will be run on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

Some trains will remain cancelled or suspended during the block hours. However, no Sunday megablock has been imposed on September 21 this weekend on the Western Line.