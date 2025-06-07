Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Blocks Between Mira Road and Bhayandar from June 7 to 10 – Check Timings & Other Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Blocks Between Mira Road and Bhayandar from June 7 to 10 – Check Timings & Other Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: The Western Railway has announced a major night block between Mira Road and Bhayandar stations for the launching of girders as part of the Metro Line 9 project. On the intervening night of 7th/8th June 2025 (Saturday/Sunday), a block of 1 hour and 45 minutes will be in place from 1:30 a.m. to 3:15 a.m. Similarly, on the nights of 8th/9th June 2025 (Sunday/Monday) and 9th/10th June 2025 (Monday/Tuesday), a block of 1 hour and 15 minutes will be carried out from 1:45 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the execution of work a few suburban services will be affected while some will remain cancelled.

Night of June 7–8 (Saturday/Sunday):
– Last local for Virar from Churchgate will leave at 11.58 p.m.
– Last local for Bhayandar from Churchgate will leave at 11.38 p.m.
– Last local for Churchgate from Virar will leave at 12.05 a.m.

Night of June 8–9 (Sunday/Monday):
– Last local for Virar from Churchgate will leave at 12.20 a.m.
– Last local for Churchgate from Virar will leave at 12.05 a.m.

Night of June 9–10 (Monday/Tuesday):
– Last local for Virar from Churchgate will leave at 12.20 a.m.
– Last local for Churchgate from Virar will leave at 12.05 a.m.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and check updated schedules to avoid inconvenience.

