Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13

Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block Alert: Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has announced a night block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, 2025, to carry out essential maintenance work.

A night block will be taken on 13th July 2025 (midnight) from 00:30 to 04:00hrs, on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station, for maintenance works.

Some suburban trains will be cancelled. The details are available at all Station Master's… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 11, 2025

The railway will operate a jumbo block for three hours and thirty minutes on the UP fast line and the fifth line from 12.30 a.m. to 4.00 a.m. The work will involve maintenance of tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment.

During the block period, UP fast line trains will run on slow line between Goregaon and Mahim.

Western Railway also announced that there will be no block during daytime hours on Sunday, July 13, on the suburban section.

Passengers have been requested to plan their travel accordingly.