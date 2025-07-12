Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 12, 2025 13:05 IST2025-07-12T13:00:38+5:302025-07-12T13:05:52+5:30

Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block Alert: Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has announced a night block between Santacruz and Goregaon ...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13 | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 12-13

Mumbai Local Train Jumbo Block Alert: Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has announced a night block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, 2025, to carry out essential maintenance work.

The railway will operate a jumbo block for three hours and thirty minutes on the UP fast line and the fifth line from 12.30 a.m. to 4.00 a.m. The work will involve maintenance of tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Mega Block On July 13, 2025: Harbour Line Train Services to Be Disrupted on Sunday; No Block in Central and Western Lines

During the block period, UP fast line trains will run on slow line between Goregaon and Mahim.

Western Railway also announced that there will be no block during daytime hours on Sunday, July 13, on the suburban section.

Passengers have been requested to plan their travel accordingly.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Local Train UpdateJumbo Mega BlockMumbai Local TrainsMumbai local mega blockSunday MegablockSantacruzGoregaonWestern RailwayMumbai News