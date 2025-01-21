Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Cancels 277 Local Trains, Announces Special Block from January 24-26

Western Railway has announced a three-day block that will affect passengers, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights, due to maintenance work on the screw bridge over the Mithi River between Bandra and Mahim stations. The block will impact both fast and slow trains on up and down routes. Passengers are advised to check schedules before traveling, as local train services will be affected.

Western Railway will cancel 277 local trains on the nights of January 24-25 and 25-26 due to construction work on the Mithi River bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations. The 1888-built iron screw pile railway bridge will be replaced with concrete pillars. Engineers will focus on rebuilding the southern end of the bridge, which is supported by eight iron pillars, each weighing 8-10 tons, 15-20 meters deep, 50 mm thick, and 2 feet in diameter. The bridge spans the Mithi River, with both slow and fast rail lines running beneath it.

During the block, 150 train services will be partially cancelled, with the block running from 11 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Long-distance trains will also face disruptions. In the first block period, 127 local services will be cancelled, and 60 will be partially cancelled. The second block period will see 150 services cancelled and 90 partially cancelled. Additionally, 4 mail trains will be cancelled, and 10 will be short terminated or originalised. Suburban and mail express services will be impacted throughout the block.

Western Railway Block Schedule: January 24-26

Between January 24 and 25, a block will be in place from 11 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on the up and down slow lines and from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on the down fast route.

From January 25 to 26, there will be blocks on the up and down slow lines and the down fast route from 11 p.m. to 8:30 a.m., as well as on the up fast line from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Changes in Train Services During Block

After 11 p.m., slow trains from Churchgate to Virar will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, bypassing Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi, and Khar Road stations.

Slow trains from Virar, Bhayander, and Borivali will operate on the fast route between Santacruz and Mumbai Central.

Services between Churchgate and Dadar will run on the fast track.

Some services between Goregaon and Bandra will be diverted to the harbour line.

In the morning, train services will only operate from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayander, and Borivali to Andheri.

Cancelled Long-Distance Trains