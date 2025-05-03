Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Cancels Night Jumbo Mega Block on Mahim-Mumbai Central Fast Lines Scheduled for May 3rd and 4th

Western Railway earlier announced the Jumbo Mega Block on UP Fast and Down Fast lines between Mahim and Mumbai Central on May 3rd and 4th night. This mega block was scheduled to begin at 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs. However now railways have announced that it has been cancelled.

The official twitter account of Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway posted on X which reads, ' Jumbo Block Cancelled!!! The 4-hour jumbo block planned for the night of May 3rd extending into the early morning of May 4th, 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) on the UP Fast and Down Fast lines between Mahim and Mumbai Central (00:15 hrs - 04:15 hrs) stands cancelled. This information is for your awareness'.

Meanwhile, In a relief to students appearing for NEET Exam 2025, the nationwide pre-medical entrance test, the Central Railway on Friday cancelled its weekly 'Mega Block' on suburban corridors in Mumbai on Sunday, May 4.

In a release issued in the evening, it said there will be no mega block on the Main line, Harbour line and Trans Harbour line "to ensure smooth and convenient travel for NEET aspirants and their accompanying family members".