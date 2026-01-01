Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Honking at CSMT; Videos Surface

When the digital clocks on the platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) tick to 12.00, the Mumbai local train, which is the lifeline of the city, welcomes the New Year with honking on New Year's Eve 2026. Passengers and local trains at the heritage railway station came together to celebrate the arrival of 2026.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: First Day of 2026 Begins With Unseasonal Rainfall Amid Chilly Weather; Netizens React.

Videos of the moments shared on social media platforms, including on X (formerly Twitter), show unforgettable moments where passengers are counting down to welcome the New Year with a synchronised symphony of multiple train horns at midnight.

Mumbai's lifeline joins the New Year cheer in its own iconic way! 🎉

At the stroke of midnight, local trains at CSMT & Churchgate stations honked together in a symphony – a heartwarming tradition welcoming 2026! 🚂📯



Pure Mumbai magic amid the celebrations. Happy New Year!… pic.twitter.com/pOZe5urEB0 — New Bharat Speaks 🇮🇳 (@Vishwas1228) January 1, 2026

The collective honking prompted passengers to cheer and clap, calling the unique celebration a creative traditional initiative, like every year by the Indian Railways.

The viral video begins with the digital blue colour clock at the CSMT railway station showing 11.59 pm. Moments later, as the clock ticked midnight 0.00, the station filled with loud train honks. Commuters are seen recording the special celebration welcoming 2026.

The Central Railways, which operates suburban trains, have been organising this traditional synchronised honking New Year celebration event for the past several years.