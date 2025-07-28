Mumbai Local: Viral Pic Shows Commuter Holding Open Umbrella in Crowded AC Coach, Internet Amused

A commuter carried an open umbrella into the Mumbai local train, and he was unable to turn it off. Another traveller clicked a photograph of the incident and posted it online. Social media users shared a picture of the man in the packed Mumbai AC local's coach with the open umbrella. As other passengers watched, the man was seen standing peacefully with the umbrella unfolded in the picture. The picture seemed to have been taken by another commuter in secret. The local train appeared to be crowded in the photo, with passengers attempting to navigate the constrained area before encountering the unforeseen barrier of an umbrella. Take a look at the post here:

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, “Trans Harbour line. A man brought his own plastic chair to sit on,” to which another user reacted by saying, “I don’t blame him.” Another user jokingly said, “Gotta protect oneself from the UV rays those tube lights are emitting.” Another user noting that it was an AC train said, “AC ki thandi hawa might be overkill for someone.” Another user tried to justify the man’s act and said, “I think he probably didn’t get enough space and time to close it without causing inconvenience to others.”