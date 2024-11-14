Mumbai Locals Trains Update: Central Railway to Run Special Trains for Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 19-21

In preparation for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Central Railway will operate special suburban trains on the nights of November 19-20 (Tuesday-Wednesday) and November 20-21 (Wednesday-Thursday) to assist with the transportation of election personnel and the public.

These special trains will run on the Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan) and the Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel) at the scheduled departure and arrival times listed below.

Schedule for Special Suburban Trains:

1. Tuesday-Wednesday Night (November 19-20, 2024)

Main Line (Down):

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:30 hrs.

Main Line (UP):

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:20 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):

Panel – CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:20 hrs.

2. Wednesday-Thursday Night (November 20-21, 2024)

Main Line (Down):

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 01:10 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 02:40 hrs.

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 02:30 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:00 hrs.

Main Line (Up):

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:30 hrs.

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 02:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 01:40 hrs, arrives Panvel at 03:00 hrs.

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 02:50 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:10 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:20 hrs.

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 02:30 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:50 hrs.

All special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel, as per the schedules listed above. “These special services are expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the smooth transit of election participants. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for their travel needs on these nights. We hope this initiative will empower voters to exercise their right to vote,” stated a statement issued by Public Relationa Department of Central Railway.