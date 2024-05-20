Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Breaks Out Between Congress and BJP Workers During Polling in Sion; Case Registered

Tensions flared during phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai on Monday as a clash broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, ANI reported. The confrontation unfolded at Little Angel School in Sion, Mumbai, where BJP workers alleged that they were distributing voting slips to voters within 100 meters of the polling centre. In response, Congress officials accused BJP workers of interfering with the voting process by approaching the polling centre.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police said that following the clash, BJP workers claimed that Congress workers had threatened two individuals with harm. Subsequently, based on a complaint filed by a BJP worker, police registered a case against two unknown individuals under section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency for the 2024 elections, prominent candidates include Rahul Ramesh Shewele of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Meanwhile, phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday across 49 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight states and union territories. The overall voter turnout stood at 57.51%, with West Bengal recording the highest turnout at 73%, followed by Ladakh at 67.15%. Mumbai, however, saw a disappointing voter turnout, with none of its constituencies crossing the 50% mark by 7 pm.