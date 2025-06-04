Mumbai Lost Rs 1,200 Crore to Cyber Fraud in 2024; Recovery Rate Just 12%

Mumbai cyber police reported over Rs 1,200 crore lost in cyber fraud last year. The recovery rate of lost money is just 12%. The data was revealed after the government appointed Purushottam Narayan Karhad as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber on Friday, May 30.

During the major reshuffle in DCPs, 13 DCPs were moved to new positions. The reshuffle ordered was signed by Joint Commissioner of Police Nishith Mishra. Mishra also holds a post of Jt. CP Administration, along with his role in the Economic Offences Wing, as per the Mumbai Live report.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Rs 9 Lakh Lost in Cyber Scam by Father-Daughter Duo in Kandivali.

DCP Balsingh Rajpur was on the cyber police post before May 29, 2023. Several officers from the criminal branch handled the role as an additional charge. The last officer with an additional charge of DCP Cyber was DCP (Detection) Datta Nalawde.

Under the DCP cyber, five regional cyber police stations are included in Mumbai. These stations handle all major cybercrime cases, which amount to about Rs 10 lakh. A full-time DCP can work with other agencies to stop data theft, as cybercriminals are often linked to data robbery.