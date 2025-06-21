Mumbai: Low-Pressure Water Supply From June 22 to 28 Due to Metro-7A Work; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai: Residents of Andheri East, Vile Parle East, Marol, and adjoining areas in the K/East ward will experience low-pressure water supply for a week, starting Sunday, June 22, due to excavation work linked to the Mumbai Metro-7A project.

According to civic officials, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that evening water supply in parts of the K/East ward will be impacted from June 22 to June 28, 2025. The civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the affected period.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will undertake tunnel boring operations beneath an 1800 mm diameter water main near Veravali Reservoir in Bamanwada, Andheri East. The work will be conducted in two shifts: 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM and 9:30 PM to 3:30 AM daily.

Affected Areas and Timings:

Vile Parle (East): Low water pressure from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Old Nagar Das Road, New Nagar Das Road, Mogarpada, Andheri-Kurla Road (between Andheri Station and Western Express Highway): Low pressure from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM

The BMC has urged all affected citizens to take precautions and cooperate by using water sparingly during this infrastructure upgrade.