Mumbai LS Polls 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Agent Found Dead in Worli Booth Toilet; 56-Year-Old Election Official Dies of Heart Attack

A tragic incident occurred during election duty at a polling booth in Worli’s Delisle Road, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 62-year-old Shiv Sena (UBT) party worker and polling agent, Manohar Nalge. Nalge fell ill while on duty and was promptly transported to KEM Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical professionals. Election officials have raised concerns, alleging inadequate facilities and arrangements by the Election Commission at the polling center.

According to the information received, Manohar Nalge was 62 years old and a resident of Mhaskar Udyan, BDD Chawl, Na M Joshi Marg, Delisle Road, Mumbai-13, Free Press Journal reported. On Monday, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections unfolded with voting underway in 13 constituencies across Maharashtra. Notably, the state witnessed the lowest voter turnout nationwide during this pivotal phase. Furthermore, the voting process was marred by various issues including malfunctions in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), confrontations among party workers, and reported deficiencies in facilities at several polling stations, casting a glaring spotlight on the proceedings.

Another incident unfolded during Monday's elections, as a 56-year-old election official, identified as Sunil Laxman, succumbed to a heart attack at a polling booth in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Laxman was on duty at St. Paul's High School in the Bhoiwada area of Parel when he experienced the heart attack. Despite being rushed to KEM Hospital, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival. Local authorities have initiated an accidental death report (ADR) and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.



