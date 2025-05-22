Mumbai: Madh-Versova Bridge Construction Might Begin in October After Decades of Delay

The construction of the Madh-Versova Bridge is finally scheduled to start, which might bring much-needed respite to Mumbai's everyday commuters, fishermen, and residents of Madh, Aksa, Bhatti, and Erangal. The Forest Department has examined the project designs, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now requesting a No Objection Certificate (NoC). After being cleared, the BMC will request permission from the Bombay High Court to formally start construction. The BMC intends to begin construction in October, according to a Hindustan Times report. When officials recognised the absence of quick access to Versova in 1967, the bridge's concept was first put forth. The majority of commuters still use boats to cross Versova Creek, which is impassable during the monsoon season and unsuitable for four-wheelers, even now. But according to the Hindustan Times report, the plan is beginning to take shape with the Forest Department's survey.

Time spent travelling will be greatly reduced by the projected 2.06 km bridge that will link the Versova and Madh jetties. At the moment, the only road option is a 22-kilometer drive that takes up to 90 minutes and passes through JP Road, Link Road, and Mith Chowky. The bridge, on the other hand, will cut the travel time to less than five minutes. The anticipated cost of the project ranges from Rs 2,395 crore to Rs 3,984 crore. Additionally, it will connect to the planned Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, providing faster access to Versova and farther south for people living in Madh, Malad, and the surrounding suburbs.

Despite being discussed for almost 60 years, the project didn't make significant headway until 2015, and tenders were released in 2019. The idea has long been backed by the locals, particularly the Madh fishing community, who point out that it will improve access to vital facilities like hospitals and schools in Versova. It would also result in significant time and cost savings for fishermen, who now have to drive about two hours to get supplies like ice and diesel.

However, the Union Environment Ministry requested that the BMC modify the bridge to reduce its environmental impact, especially on the mangroves in the vicinity, before construction could start. The BMC responded by suggesting a cable-stayed bridge design that needs fewer pillars for support. A 100-meter-tall stainless steel pylon, selected for its resilience to corrosion from sea air, will be a feature of the project. The Versova approach road was also reoriented to prevent interference with other fishing settlements.

Following clearance under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations in early 2024, the BMC issued construction orders in September and reopened the bidding process in March. Although the main construction contract is worth Rs 2,395 crore, land acquisition, management, and other overhead expenses would cost an extra Rs 1,598 crore.