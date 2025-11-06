Mumbai: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Issues Notice to JJ Hospital Over Harassment Allegations Against Senior Doctor

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to the principal of the prestigious Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals in Mumbai following serious allegations of harassment made by a woman doctor against a senior gynaecologist at the institution.

Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a detailed report from the hospital after its representatives failed to provide information regarding the complaint during a previous inquiry.

According to the complaint, a woman professor and doctor from the hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology accused the Head of Department, Dr. Ashok Anand, of subjecting her to continuous mental harassment and inappropriate behaviour. The complaint was filed with the Women’s Commission on 10 July 2025.

In response, the Commission had earlier asked the hospital administration to submit a comprehensive action report on 18 July 2025 and again on 24 October 2025, regarding the steps taken on the complaint. However, the hospital reportedly failed to present the report.

Taking the non-compliance seriously, the Commission held a hearing on 29 October 2025 at its office. During the proceedings, the hospital representative present was unable to provide any details about the complaint or the actions taken by the hospital administration.

Expressing concern over the hospital’s apparent lack of cooperation and failure to act promptly on complaints of female staff members, the Commission has now issued an official notice to the Principal of Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals.

The notice seeks details of the Internal Committee (IC) constituted to address workplace harassment cases, the actions taken on the complaint, and whether any report has been submitted to the state government. The hospital has been directed to submit a comprehensive clarification within seven days.