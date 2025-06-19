Mumbai: Malad-Based Sales Manager Defrauds Chemical Firm of Rs 32 Lakh Using Fake Travel Bills

A senior sales manager at a Malad-based chemical manufacturing company has been booked for allegedly defrauding the company of Rs 32 lakh by submitting forged travel and hotel bills for foreign and domestic business trips over a four-year period. The accused, identified as Vishal Kalgude from Baroda, was appointed in 2013 as a Senior Sales Manager at a company involved in chemical production and sales. As part of his role, Kalgude was entrusted with business development responsibilities and frequently traveled within India and abroad, with the company covering all expenses.

Initially, Kalgude's expense claims were routinely approved. However, between 2014 and 2018, inconsistencies began to surface. The submitted expenses did not match the projected costs for his trips, raising suspicion among the company's finance department.

In response, the company appointed an external auditor to conduct a detailed investigation. The audit began with a local restaurant listed in the manager's bills, which denied issuing the submitted invoices. When questioned, Kalgude admitted that the restaurant bills were fabricated but claimed the rest of the bills were legitimate. Unconvinced, the auditor extended the probe to five-star hotels in Beijing and Dubai - destinations included in the travel claims. Both hotels confirmed via email that the invoices submitted in Kalgude’s name were fake.

Amid the ongoing verification process, Kalgude resigned via email and went untraceable. Despite being served a 48-hour notice to clarify the discrepancies, he failed to respond.

Following an internal inquiry, the company, Enviro Specialty Chemicals, filed an official complaint with the Bangur Nagar Police Station. Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

The police are currently investigating the case and attempting to trace the accused.