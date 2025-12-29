Mumbai: Malad Police Arrest Notorious Two-Wheeler Thief, Recover Five Stolen Scooters

Malad Police have arrested a notorious motorcycle thief and recovered five stolen two-wheelers, all Honda Activa scooters, from his possession. With this arrest, the police have solved four cases of two-wheeler theft reported from different parts of Mumbai.

According to the police, on December 20, a Honda Activa scooter was stolen from a lane opposite Cloud Nine Hospital on New Link Road in Malad West. Following a complaint by the scooter owner, Malad Police registered a case against an unknown person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

During the investigation, the Malad Police team closely examined footage from around 40 to 50 CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and along the suspected escape route of the accused. CCTV footage related to other Honda Activa theft cases reported in different areas was also analysed. The investigation revealed that the thefts had been carried out by the same accused.

Based on CCTV footage, the accused was seen heading towards the Malvani area. Thereafter, Police Sub-Inspector Tushar Sukhdev and the Malad Police team kept continuous surveillance for two days and nights using technical analysis and confidential information.

The accused was detained after being spotted in his own locality and was questioned, during which he confessed to committing several motorcycle thefts over the past five to six months in Malad, Jogeshwari and V.B. Nagar areas. The arrested accused has been identified as Pratham Surendra Bomma (18), a resident of Malvani, Malad (West).