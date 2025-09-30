Mumbai: Malvani Police Crack Woman’s Murder Case, Accused Arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Malvani Police have cracked the case of a woman’s murder whose body was found in Malad’s Malvani area on 25 September. The accused, identified as Chandrapal Ramkhiladi alias Neta (34), a rickshaw driver, has been arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the accused allegedly raped the woman before strangulating her to death. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault followed by murder.

On 25 September, the semi-nude body of a middle-aged woman was recovered from an isolated spot near Sawant Compound, close to Malvani Church. The deceased, a resident of Charcop in Kandivali, lived with her mother and daughter. She had previously worked as a bar dancer.

Based on photographs, the victim was identified by her family. Following this, Malvani Police registered a case of rape and murder. Parallel investigation was also conducted by the Crime Branch.

During probe, call detail records (CDR) of the victim’s mobile phone revealed her frequent contact with the accused. After the incident, he had gone missing, raising suspicion. His tower location and bank transactions indicated his presence in Mathura.

A Malvani police team travelled to Mathura and apprehended him. After securing a transit remand from a local court there, he was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday. Produced before Borivali Court, he has been remanded to police custody till 6 October.

Police said the crime was committed on 24 September, a day before the woman’s body was discovered.