Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Sister Over Property Dispute in Juhu

A long-standing family dispute over property in Mumbai’s Juhu area took a tragic turn when a man allegedly stabbed his sister to death during an argument over the division of assets. The incident occurred in the Lallubhai Park locality, where the accused, 48-year-old Ashish Raghunath Karandikar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of murder.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Navaya Kiran Paingankar. According to the police, the family lived in an old chawl in Lallubhai Park, which was due for redevelopment. Disagreements over the division of the property intensified following the death of their father before the redevelopment could begin. While the mother is still alive, disputes over the inheritance led to growing tension between the siblings.

On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between Ashish and Navaya. In a fit of rage, Ashish reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his sister multiple times, leading to her death on the spot.

Police reached the scene soon after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem. Ashish Karandikar has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder. Further investigation into the case is underway.