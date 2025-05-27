Mumbai: Man Arrested for Attempting to Abandon Newborn From Illicit Affair in Vikhroli

In a shocking incident, a young man allegedly tried to dispose of a newborn girl, born out of an illicit relationship with his maternal aunt. Thanks to the alertness of Park Site police, the infant was rescued just in time, and the man is now facing legal action. The case came to light when Police Constable Satish Sasane (46) from Park Site Police Station spotted a suspicious-looking man near Gandhinagar Junction on the evening of May 24. The man was wearing soiled clothes and carrying a bundle, heading toward Powai.

When Constable Sasane stopped and questioned him, the man gave evasive answers. Upon inspecting the bundle, Sasane was shocked to find a newborn baby girl inside. When questioned further, the man claimed he was taking the baby to a friend’s place. However, due to his suspicious behavior, Sasane immediately alerted the Nirbhaya Squad from Powai Police Station, who arrived at the scene promptly. The police have since registered a case and initiated action against the accused. The baby was rescued safely and is now under protection.