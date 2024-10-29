Mumbai: Man Arrested for Attempting to Enter Airport with Fake Ticket

Mumbai’s Sahar Police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to enter Mumbai Airport using a fake ticket. The accused, identified as Swapnil Vilas Hari Gaonkar, is a resident of Lalbaug in Mumbai.

According to information provided by Sahar Police, the accused edited his mother’s ticket to replace her name with his own. His mother had already boarded a flight to Jakarta. On October 28, at around 4 PM, the accused arrived at Mumbai Airport for check-in. When the airport security personnel inspected his ticket, they suspected it to be fake. Upon closer examination, it was discovered that the ticket was indeed registered under his mother’s name, who had already departed for Jakarta, Indonesia, on a different flight.

Reportedly, the accused had altered the ticket before dropping his mother at the airport, inserting his own name in place of hers. He then attempted to enter the airport premises using the forged ticket and other documents. Once the fake ticket was detected, airport authorities alerted Sahar Police. The police subsequently arrested the accused and filed charges against him under sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway.