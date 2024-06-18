Mumbai: Man Arrested for Drink and Drive Incident on Linking Road in Bandra

Hiten Desai, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested in connection with a serious incident last night on Linking Road, Bandra West. He stands accused of allegedly trying to hit a pedestrian and colliding with a policeman while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 36-year-old working woman who filed the complaint has prompted charges against him under multiple sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 353 (assault on a public servant), and 308 (culpable homicide). Additional sections under the Motor Vehicles Act, such as 184 (dangerous driving), 185 (driving under the influence), and others related to injury and vehicle ownership responsibilities, have also been invoked.

Another incident occurred on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two people when a speeding chemical tanker collided with their motorcycle on Mumbai's Western Express Highway at the National Park Bridge. The Kasturba Marg Police have arrested the tanker driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.