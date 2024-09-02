Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl and Threatening Acid Attack in Bhoiwada

Bhoiwada Police have arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Dashrath Ashok Ramane, for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old minor girl and threatening to attack her with acid. A case has been registered against him under charges of molestation, issuing threats, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The police said that the girl's parents caught the accused and brought him to the police station. Dashrath Ramne has been arrested under the POCSO Act for these crimes.

According to information recived from Bhoiwada Police, the 14-year-old girl is a student and resides with her parents in the Sewree area. From August 6 to August 28, 2024, Dashrath Ramne continuously followed her, attempting to harass her mentally. He often tried to get close to her. On August 28, he followed her and tried to sexually assault her by grabbing her hand. When she resisted, he threatened her with an acid attack.

A police officer told that after Dashrath Ramne threatened the girl with an acid attack, she became frightened and informed her parents about the incident. Following this, her parents caught Dashrath Ramne and brought him to the Bhoiwada Police Station. The girl narrated the incident to the police, and a complaint was lodged against the accused.

Taking the complaint seriously, senior officers ordered immediate action against the accused. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Ramne under sections 74, 78 (2), and 351 (3) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 12 of the POCSO act.

The police arrested Ramane and presented him in the court where the court sent him to police custody. The police said that the accused lives in Kalachowki area.