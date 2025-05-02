Mumbai: Man Arrested for Sending Obscene Messages and Making Harassing Calls to BJP Leader Pankaja Munde

The Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police have arrested a man for allegedly making obscene phone calls and sending inappropriate messages to BJP leader, MLC, and Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde. The accused, a resident of Pune, had reportedly been harassing Munde for the past few days through calls and messages.

According to information received from the Nodal Cyber Police, the complaint in the case was filed by Nikhil Bhamre (26), who works as the social media coordinator at the Maharashtra BJP office located in Nariman Point, Mumbai. As per the complaint, BJP’s state-level social media coordinator Prakash Gade had informed Bhamre that an unknown individual had been using offensive language while calling Pankaja Munde. Gade then advised Bhamre to approach the police and file a complaint.

Acting on this advice, Bhamre approached the Mumbai Nodal Cyber Police and registered a complaint. Based on his statement, the police registered an FIR under Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

A police official stated that they traced the location of the suspect using the mobile number involved in the calls, which led them to Bhosari in Pune.

Once the location was confirmed, the cyber police, with assistance from Bhosari Police Station officers, detained the accused identified as Amol Kale (25). Upon interrogation, Kale admitted to having made the calls to Pankaja Munde. Subsequently, he was served a notice under the BNNS Act, brought to Mumbai, and formally arrested.

An officer from the Nodal Cyber Police said the accused is a student, and the motive behind his use of vulgar language and harassing behavior is currently under investigation. Although he was arrested in Bhosari, Pune, Kale hails from Parli in Maharashtra’s Beed district.