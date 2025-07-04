Mumbai: Man Attacks Police and Himself During NDPS Patrol in Ghatkopar; Case Registered

A shocking incident unfolded in the Ghatkopar area when a man attacked police personnel and injured himself during a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-related patrol. The matter came to light after a constable from Ghatkopar Police Station lodged a formal complaint regarding the assault.

The incident occurred on July 3 at around 2 PM, when the constable, accompanied by a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawan, was on routine patrol duty in the Vaitagwadi area of Nityanand Nagar. During the patrol, the team noticed a suspicious man sitting inside an auto-rickshaw. When the police approached him for questioning, the man suddenly turned aggressive and began assaulting both himself and the officers.

As per police, a man identified as Shabbir Iqbal Shaikh (41) allegedly began hurling abuses at the police when they intervened and warned them not to touch his brother, threatening to kill them if they did. In a dramatic turn, Shaikh pulled out a blade hidden near a wall and inflicted injuries on his own neck and body. He also grabbed the constable by the collar and physically pushed him, causing injuries to the constable’s left hand.

The police quickly brought the situation under control and shifted the accused to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Subsequently, a case was registered against Shaikh under various sections, including obstructing a public servant from performing duty, criminal intimidation, and self-inflicted injury.

Ghatkopar Police are continuing further investigation into the matter.