Mumbai: Man Attacks Police Officer with Stick in Malad Over Traffic Obstruction; Case Registered

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a man attacked a police officer who tried to stop him from obstructing traffic in the Malad area. The accused struck the officer on the head with a stick, causing him to collapse. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

The victim, Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant (52), is posted at Malad Police Station. On a routine patrol to maintain law and order during the Christmas season, Sawant and two other officers were in a mobile van near the Kachpada area of Malad. During their patrol, they noticed a traffic jam in the area. Upon investigating, Sawant observed a man intentionally blocking vehicles.

When Sawant intervened, he held the man's hand, moved him aside, and instructed him to leave the spot. Enraged, the man threatened Sawant, saying, "I will kill you," before picking up a nearby stick and striking him on the head. Sawant lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

The accused fled the scene, leaving the stick behind. The other two officers present in the mobile van immediately rushed Sawant to Tunga Hospital in Malad, where doctors treated him. Sawant regained consciousness after treatment.

During the investigation, the police identified the accused as Arun Harijan, a resident of the Kachpada area. Based on Sawant's complaint, the Malad Police Station has filed a case under Sections 109, 132, and el 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.