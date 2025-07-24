Mumbai: Man Attacks Wife with Iron Rod Over Dinner Dispute in Trombay

In a shocking incident from Trombay, Mumbai, a man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod after a dispute over dinner. The accused, identified as Ajay Arun Dabhade (38), was arrested by the Trombay Police following a complaint by his wife.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim, Swati Dabhade (37), the incident took place on the night of July 3. During dinner, Ajay reportedly demanded extra chicken and Chinese food. When Swati informed him that the food was over, Ajay became furious and struck her on the head with an iron rod. Swati sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she is currently in stable condition after treatment.

Following her recovery, Swati approached the Trombay Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (grievous hurt), 352 (assault), and 3(5) (common intention). A case has also been filed against Ajay’s mother for allegedly supporting her son in the act.

This isn’t the first time Swati has approached the police. On June 1, she had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws. During the investigation, it emerged that Ajay was pressuring Swati to withdraw the case. Swati alleged that Ajay had demanded ₹5 lakh from her family to start a money-lending business.

After the initial complaint in June, Swati had moved to her parental home with her three daughters. Ajay later apologized and assured her that he would not harass her again, following which she returned. However, the harassment allegedly resumed, with Ajay continuing to demand dowry. The July 3 assault was reportedly triggered when Ajay accused her of serving less chicken at dinner and demanded to know who had eaten it.

The Trombay Police have arrested Ajay and confirmed that further investigation is underway.